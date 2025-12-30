Sign up
Previous
Photo 1368
Giggling on the roof… so good to have humour
Yesterday the weather was dry… so a much needed job was done.
It’s good to see the funny side in every situation
even if it’s super chilly.
A job well done, so this morning I’ll be sweeping up all the leaves… sooner rather than later.
While i’m in the flow…
“Laugh as much as possible, always laugh. It's the sweetest thing one can do for oneself & one's fellow human beings." Maya Angelou
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
3
0
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
December 30th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I love your title!
December 30th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Humour is an essential. It catches me out at what could be an inappropriate time.
December 30th, 2025
