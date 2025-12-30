Previous
Giggling on the roof… so good to have humour by beverley365
Photo 1368

Giggling on the roof… so good to have humour

Yesterday the weather was dry… so a much needed job was done.
It’s good to see the funny side in every situation
even if it’s super chilly.

A job well done, so this morning I’ll be sweeping up all the leaves… sooner rather than later.
While i’m in the flow…

“Laugh as much as possible, always laugh. It's the sweetest thing one can do for oneself & one's fellow human beings." Maya Angelou
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
374% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
December 30th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I love your title!
December 30th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Humour is an essential. It catches me out at what could be an inappropriate time.
December 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact