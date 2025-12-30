Giggling on the roof… so good to have humour

Yesterday the weather was dry… so a much needed job was done.

It’s good to see the funny side in every situation

even if it’s super chilly.



A job well done, so this morning I’ll be sweeping up all the leaves… sooner rather than later.

While i’m in the flow…



“Laugh as much as possible, always laugh. It's the sweetest thing one can do for oneself & one's fellow human beings." Maya Angelou

