Photo 1369
Reflections of gratitude & hope…
Before I sit down to write my heartfelt love & wishes to friends & family around the globe,
I have been reflecting on my journey, the challenges faced, and the hope & dreams for the coming new year.
A bright & beautiful morning & a tad warmer…
1 feels like -1. It’s a lovely new day.
I’m cooking my son his favourite meal, as he is full of cold and needs to rest.
So I’ll wrap up warm and of I go for a few ingredients… the chilly air will spin me into action.
It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new life
I’m feeling good… 🎶
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
