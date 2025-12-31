Previous
Reflections of gratitude & hope… by beverley365
Photo 1369

Reflections of gratitude & hope…

Before I sit down to write my heartfelt love & wishes to friends & family around the globe,
I have been reflecting on my journey, the challenges faced, and the hope & dreams for the coming new year.

A bright & beautiful morning & a tad warmer…
1 feels like -1. It’s a lovely new day.

I’m cooking my son his favourite meal, as he is full of cold and needs to rest.

So I’ll wrap up warm and of I go for a few ingredients… the chilly air will spin me into action.

It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new life
I’m feeling good… 🎶
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
375% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact