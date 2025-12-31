Reflections of gratitude & hope…

Before I sit down to write my heartfelt love & wishes to friends & family around the globe,

I have been reflecting on my journey, the challenges faced, and the hope & dreams for the coming new year.



A bright & beautiful morning & a tad warmer…

1 feels like -1. It’s a lovely new day.



I’m cooking my son his favourite meal, as he is full of cold and needs to rest.



So I’ll wrap up warm and of I go for a few ingredients… the chilly air will spin me into action.



It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new life

I’m feeling good… 🎶