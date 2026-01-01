Sign up
Previous
Photo 1370
The new year begins with blue sky & sunshine…
Breathing in the chilly air with a coffee in silence…. Really lovely ‘just being’.
Each today, well-lived, makes yesterday a dream of happiness and each tomorrow a vision of hope… therefore, to this one day, for it and it alone is life. — Sanskrit Poem
While today is just one of 365 on the calendar, there is magic in this day.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
1
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2218
photos
142
followers
111
following
375% complete
1363
1364
1365
1366
1367
1368
1369
1370
Dione Giorgio
Nice shot and reflections.
January 1st, 2026
