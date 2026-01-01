Previous
The new year begins with blue sky & sunshine… by beverley365
The new year begins with blue sky & sunshine…

Breathing in the chilly air with a coffee in silence…. Really lovely ‘just being’.

Each today, well-lived, makes yesterday a dream of happiness and each tomorrow a vision of hope… therefore, to this one day, for it and it alone is life. — Sanskrit Poem

While today is just one of 365 on the calendar, there is magic in this day.


Beverley

Dione Giorgio
Nice shot and reflections.
January 1st, 2026  
