It’s so important to do what you love… my son has a new challenge

When I visited the bakery before he started here I was blown away by the ‘energy & passion’

An amazing uplifting atmosphere…

& It has a super reputation.



Crazy early hours but a 7 min uber away… starting at 4am it needs to be simple & a thankfully warm journey.



I’m looking forward to popping to help him soonest… whenever whatever the time…



Baking is cheaper than therapy...🤣

