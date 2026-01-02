Sign up
It’s so important to do what you love… my son has a new challenge
When I visited the bakery before he started here I was blown away by the ‘energy & passion’
An amazing uplifting atmosphere…
& It has a super reputation.
Crazy early hours but a 7 min uber away… starting at 4am it needs to be simple & a thankfully warm journey.
I’m looking forward to popping to help him soonest… whenever whatever the time…
Baking is cheaper than therapy...🤣
2nd January 2026
Beverley
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Boxplayer
ace
Super hard worker
January 2nd, 2026
Yao RL
ace
It is also rewarding when customers came back again and again.
January 2nd, 2026
