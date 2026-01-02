Previous
It’s so important to do what you love… my son has a new challenge

When I visited the bakery before he started here I was blown away by the ‘energy & passion’
An amazing uplifting atmosphere…
& It has a super reputation.

Crazy early hours but a 7 min uber away… starting at 4am it needs to be simple & a thankfully warm journey.

I’m looking forward to popping to help him soonest… whenever whatever the time…

Baking is cheaper than therapy...🤣
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Beverley

Boxplayer ace
Super hard worker
January 2nd, 2026  
Yao RL ace
It is also rewarding when customers came back again and again.
January 2nd, 2026  
