Galette des Rois that delight both the eyes and the taste buds

Christian is busy making around 40 galettes a day… a beautiful calm task.



A pastry of French origin, the “galette des rois”

is eaten on 6 January for Epiphany.

Traditionally made with frangipane or brioche, there are many variations.



With chocolate, decorated with candied fruit or mixed with seasonal fruit...the choice is endless.



They all have one thing in common: a bean incorporated into the recipe. Whoever is lucky enough to have a bean in their slice is crowned king or queen! & when this happens it’s super exciting…



January in France means one thing! The cake of Kings…