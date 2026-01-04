buttery, flaky, and crunchy...Oo deliciousness

There are two different versions of the French king cake…the galette and the gâteau.



Above is the galette des rois…a flaky puff pastry traditionally filled with frangipane.



A paper crown is included with the cakes to crown the "king" or "queen" …who finds the "fève" or bean hidden inside the cake.



A fun tradition & various flavours & sizes…

