buttery, flaky, and crunchy...Oo deliciousness

There are two different versions of the French king cake…the galette and the gâteau.

Above is the galette des rois…a flaky puff pastry traditionally filled with frangipane.

A paper crown is included with the cakes to crown the "king" or "queen" …who finds the "fève" or bean hidden inside the cake.

A fun tradition & various flavours & sizes…
bkb in the city ace
Delicious
January 4th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, haven't had a bit of galette des rois for a very long time! Looks lovely.
January 4th, 2026  
