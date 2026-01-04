Sign up
Previous
Photo 1373
buttery, flaky, and crunchy...Oo deliciousness
There are two different versions of the French king cake…the galette and the gâteau.
Above is the galette des rois…a flaky puff pastry traditionally filled with frangipane.
A paper crown is included with the cakes to crown the "king" or "queen" …who finds the "fève" or bean hidden inside the cake.
A fun tradition & various flavours & sizes…
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
2
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2223
photos
142
followers
111
following
376% complete
View this month »
bkb in the city
ace
Delicious
January 4th, 2026
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, haven't had a bit of galette des rois for a very long time! Looks lovely.
January 4th, 2026
