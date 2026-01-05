Sign up
Previous
Photo 1374
Delicious Croissants… flaky outside and soft inside
He's become quite an expert…over these years… it’s not as easy as you think…
They are simply delicious… on the left croissants & on the right ‘pain au chocolate’.
There are Many different varieties… my favourite is ‘pain au raisin’.
Oo…”Croissants… love at first bite.”
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
4
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2225
photos
143
followers
111
following
376% complete
View this month »
1367
1368
1369
1370
1371
1372
1373
1374
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Boxplayer
ace
So good
January 5th, 2026
Yao RL
ace
Yummy!
January 5th, 2026
Diana
ace
What a great close up, I feel like plucking one from the screen they look so delicious!
January 5th, 2026
Issi Bannerman
ace
I'm a pain au raisin girl too! Lovely.
January 5th, 2026
