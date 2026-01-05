Previous
Delicious Croissants… flaky outside and soft inside by beverley365
Photo 1374

Delicious Croissants… flaky outside and soft inside

He's become quite an expert…over these years… it’s not as easy as you think…

They are simply delicious… on the left croissants & on the right ‘pain au chocolate’.

There are Many different varieties… my favourite is ‘pain au raisin’.

Oo…”Croissants… love at first bite.”

5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Boxplayer ace
So good
January 5th, 2026  
Yao RL ace
Yummy!
January 5th, 2026  
Diana ace
What a great close up, I feel like plucking one from the screen they look so delicious!
January 5th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
I'm a pain au raisin girl too! Lovely.
January 5th, 2026  
