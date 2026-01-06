Sign up
Previous
Photo 1375
It’s beginning to snow… light fluffy & beautiful…
I just peeped out of the window & it’s still there.
It’s a lovely pretty sight. today -6 feels like -10
Last night I walked through the park not a person to see the air smells crisp, the snow crunching beneath my feet, icy & slippery…the chill in the air is beautiful.
Whatever the weather we’re lucky to capture it…
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Yao RL
ace
so exciting, love snows - or say love seeing in the photo when I am bathed with summer warms - haha.
January 6th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a charming sight - and beautifully composed with the row of bicycles in the foreground, and then the suitably clad individuals dotted around in the falling snow ! fav
January 6th, 2026
