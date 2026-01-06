Previous
It's beginning to snow… light fluffy & beautiful… by beverley365
It’s beginning to snow… light fluffy & beautiful…

I just peeped out of the window & it’s still there.
It’s a lovely pretty sight. today -6 feels like -10

Last night I walked through the park not a person to see the air smells crisp, the snow crunching beneath my feet, icy & slippery…the chill in the air is beautiful.

Whatever the weather we’re lucky to capture it…

Beverley

Yao RL ace
so exciting, love snows - or say love seeing in the photo when I am bathed with summer warms - haha.
January 6th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a charming sight - and beautifully composed with the row of bicycles in the foreground, and then the suitably clad individuals dotted around in the falling snow ! fav
January 6th, 2026  
