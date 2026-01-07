Previous
Ooo the joy of a snowy day… by beverley365
Photo 1376

Ooo the joy of a snowy day…

It was soo much fun, lovely fresh chilliness,
Fresh air & so quiet & still…

Nice to have chat with the gardner's in the parc
Who were throwing snowballs around, they too were enjoying the snow.

Whilst a lot has melted it’s turning into crunchy slippiness…
Note to myself ‘be slow & careful in the morning.’

“A grateful heart makes a holiday out of the seemingly ordinary.’

7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Beverley

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Such a pretty image!
January 6th, 2026  
Neil ace
Wow, so cold and lovely.
January 6th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So wonderful !
January 6th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
that pink works really well in the background
January 6th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
the pink background does work so well
January 7th, 2026  
