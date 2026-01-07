Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1376
Ooo the joy of a snowy day…
It was soo much fun, lovely fresh chilliness,
Fresh air & so quiet & still…
Nice to have chat with the gardner's in the parc
Who were throwing snowballs around, they too were enjoying the snow.
Whilst a lot has melted it’s turning into crunchy slippiness…
Note to myself ‘be slow & careful in the morning.’
“A grateful heart makes a holiday out of the seemingly ordinary.’
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2230
photos
143
followers
114
following
376% complete
View this month »
1369
1370
1371
1372
1373
1374
1375
1376
Latest from all albums
851
1373
852
1374
853
1375
854
1376
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
5th January 2026 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Carole Sandford
ace
Such a pretty image!
January 6th, 2026
Neil
ace
Wow, so cold and lovely.
January 6th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So wonderful !
January 6th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
that pink works really well in the background
January 6th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
the pink background does work so well
January 7th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close