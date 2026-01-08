Sign up
A bright snowy morning… it is beautiful
Wrapped up warm & breathing in the freshness… an icy walk so firm footed. Gosh I loved this quiet walk.
On the way back I stopped for a photo … the natural pool is twinkling in the cold sunshine.
Busy day… let’s get started.
8th January 2026
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
6th January 2026 10:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
