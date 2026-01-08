Previous
A bright snowy morning… it is beautiful by beverley365
A bright snowy morning… it is beautiful

Wrapped up warm & breathing in the freshness… an icy walk so firm footed. Gosh I loved this quiet walk.
On the way back I stopped for a photo … the natural pool is twinkling in the cold sunshine.

Busy day… let’s get started.

8th January 2026

Beverley

