Reaching for the sunshine… snowy leaves in abundance…

We’ve had dustings and flurries, but this was our first true snowfall this winter.

Several inches of snow oh boy I love it!

So refreshing & pretty.



Cooked an interesting chicken curry for my son last night, A Gordon Ramsey flash back a few decades….

Whilst I’m vegetarian… I’m happy cook and learn newness for my son. He’s working long hours & I love helping him in anyway I can.



“It's a new dawn, it's a new day. It's a new life for me, yeah. It's a new dawn, it's a new day. It's a new life for me, ooh & I'm feeling good” ... 🎶😃