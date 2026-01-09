Previous
Reaching for the sunshine… snowy leaves in abundance… by beverley365
Photo 1378

Reaching for the sunshine… snowy leaves in abundance…

We’ve had dustings and flurries, but this was our first true snowfall this winter.
Several inches of snow oh boy I love it!
So refreshing & pretty.

Cooked an interesting chicken curry for my son last night, A Gordon Ramsey flash back a few decades….
Whilst I’m vegetarian… I’m happy cook and learn newness for my son. He’s working long hours & I love helping him in anyway I can.

“It's a new dawn, it's a new day. It's a new life for me, yeah. It's a new dawn, it's a new day. It's a new life for me, ooh & I'm feeling good” ... 🎶😃
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
377% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot. I like your positivity. Have fun.
January 9th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact