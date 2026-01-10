Previous
Up & down…round & round & still I didn't find what I was looking for… by beverley365
Photo 1379

Up & down…round & round & still I didn’t find what I was looking for…

Yesterday evolved into a very busy day… I was absolutely exhausted when I got home.

However I stopped & took a few beautiful photos… & I stood watching the mad crowds of people shopping like there was no tomorrow…

Gosh I was thrilled to get on the metro & escape and head home.

I didn’t get what my son wanted…although I did have fun … So today I’m of to finish what I started,

It’s a lovely sunny morning…3 feels like -1
So lovely morning with blue skies.

I’ll happily be journaling in my book observing the weekend crowds hopping on & off the metro…


“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’”
Martin Luther King, Jr.
10th January 2026

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
377% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful View
January 10th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
What a great viewpoint.
January 10th, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
Great photo😊👍
January 10th, 2026  
