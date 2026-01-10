Up & down…round & round & still I didn’t find what I was looking for…

Yesterday evolved into a very busy day… I was absolutely exhausted when I got home.



However I stopped & took a few beautiful photos… & I stood watching the mad crowds of people shopping like there was no tomorrow…



Gosh I was thrilled to get on the metro & escape and head home.



I didn’t get what my son wanted…although I did have fun … So today I’m of to finish what I started,



It’s a lovely sunny morning…3 feels like -1

So lovely morning with blue skies.



I’ll happily be journaling in my book observing the weekend crowds hopping on & off the metro…





“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’”

Martin Luther King, Jr.

