Previous
Photo 1379
Up & down…round & round & still I didn’t find what I was looking for…
Yesterday evolved into a very busy day… I was absolutely exhausted when I got home.
However I stopped & took a few beautiful photos… & I stood watching the mad crowds of people shopping like there was no tomorrow…
Gosh I was thrilled to get on the metro & escape and head home.
I didn’t get what my son wanted…although I did have fun … So today I’m of to finish what I started,
It’s a lovely sunny morning…3 feels like -1
So lovely morning with blue skies.
I’ll happily be journaling in my book observing the weekend crowds hopping on & off the metro…
“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’”
Martin Luther King, Jr.
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
3
1
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful View
January 10th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great viewpoint.
January 10th, 2026
Oli Lindenskov
Great photo😊👍
January 10th, 2026
