An interesting journey…I’m here

A charming jam bang packed old fashioned stationery shop… amazing how much is squeezed into this small shop.

Absolutely charming to just stand & look…oh my goodness… Its been a while since I used my fountain pen.



I bought the book for my son… enjoyed chatting to the staff… and then sat watching the world pass by from a quaint brasserie.



Hope skip & a jump … I’m heading home



Ooo I rather fancy a new fountain pen… mine is truly ancient…



“In autumn, when the leaves are brown, Take pen and ink, and write it down.” – Lewis Carroll

