An interesting journey…I’m here by beverley365
An interesting journey…I’m here

A charming jam bang packed old fashioned stationery shop… amazing how much is squeezed into this small shop.
Absolutely charming to just stand & look…oh my goodness… Its been a while since I used my fountain pen.

I bought the book for my son… enjoyed chatting to the staff… and then sat watching the world pass by from a quaint brasserie.

Hope skip & a jump … I’m heading home

Ooo I rather fancy a new fountain pen… mine is truly ancient…

“In autumn, when the leaves are brown, Take pen and ink, and write it down.” – Lewis Carroll
Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Issi Bannerman ace
Love the Lewis Carroll quotation! And a rather lovely looking shop!
January 11th, 2026  
