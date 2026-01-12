Previous
A cat named Cat…

It’s not really her name, but since she first visited it’s the name I call her… Shes so friendly & cuddly.
I think she has a sixth sense & visits to share her magical warmth… when I need it.

Sitting at my desk yesterday … I looked up & there she was… a feeling of watching over me sharing love.

Then just like that she left…

Mark Twain - “Good friends, good books, and a sleepy conscience: this is the ideal life”; “Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together”
Beverley

Yao RL ace
she loves the warms there.
January 12th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Cats are so perceptive to be around those who care.
January 12th, 2026  
