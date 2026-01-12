A cat named Cat…

It’s not really her name, but since she first visited it’s the name I call her… Shes so friendly & cuddly.

I think she has a sixth sense & visits to share her magical warmth… when I need it.



Sitting at my desk yesterday … I looked up & there she was… a feeling of watching over me sharing love.



Then just like that she left…



Mark Twain - “Good friends, good books, and a sleepy conscience: this is the ideal life”; “Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together”