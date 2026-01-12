Sign up
Photo 1381
A cat named Cat…
It’s not really her name, but since she first visited it’s the name I call her… Shes so friendly & cuddly.
I think she has a sixth sense & visits to share her magical warmth… when I need it.
Sitting at my desk yesterday … I looked up & there she was… a feeling of watching over me sharing love.
Then just like that she left…
Mark Twain - “Good friends, good books, and a sleepy conscience: this is the ideal life”; “Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together”
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2240
photos
144
followers
116
following
378% complete
1374
1375
1376
1377
1378
1379
1380
1381
Yao RL
ace
she loves the warms there.
January 12th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Cats are so perceptive to be around those who care.
January 12th, 2026
