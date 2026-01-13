Previous
A welcoming friendly sight…. On a very chilly morning by beverley365
Photo 1382

A welcoming friendly sight…. On a very chilly morning

I like having people in my photos & reflections with joyous colours, I enjoyed wandering around this new area to me… fun to watch a busy Saturday morning.

The best makeup is a genuine smile…
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
378% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact