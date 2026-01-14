Previous
Yesterday was a dry cheerful morning… perfect for a little wandering… by beverley365
Photo 1383

Yesterday was a dry cheerful morning… perfect for a little wandering…

Our friend left after a long weekend staying & visiting his friends here… so time for me to jump on the metro & stretch my legs.. & enjoy a long leisurely walk.

It appears that there are very few people around? I’m patient & wait for the right
moment…
truly It’s absolutely FULL of people…doing exactly the the same as me ha ha…

Happy tourists enjoying capturing memories…

As lively as the city is, there's a stillness to it,
a calm polite peace that lures you in.



14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
378% complete

Dianne ace
Lovely image.
January 14th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I love looking at your Paris pictures. I have been so many times in the past and it never ceases to be magical. Something about Paris.
January 14th, 2026  
Wylie ace
A perfect day
January 14th, 2026  
Babs ace
Lovely street scene. I love the street lamps
January 14th, 2026  
