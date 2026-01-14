Sign up
Previous
Photo 1383
Yesterday was a dry cheerful morning… perfect for a little wandering…
Our friend left after a long weekend staying & visiting his friends here… so time for me to jump on the metro & stretch my legs.. & enjoy a long leisurely walk.
It appears that there are very few people around? I’m patient & wait for the right
moment…
truly It’s absolutely FULL of people…doing exactly the the same as me ha ha…
Happy tourists enjoying capturing memories…
As lively as the city is, there's a stillness to it,
a calm polite peace that lures you in.
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2244
photos
145
followers
117
following
378% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
13th January 2026 2:33pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Dianne
ace
Lovely image.
January 14th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I love looking at your Paris pictures. I have been so many times in the past and it never ceases to be magical. Something about Paris.
January 14th, 2026
Wylie
ace
A perfect day
January 14th, 2026
Babs
ace
Lovely street scene. I love the street lamps
January 14th, 2026
