Photo 1384
Photo 1384
I could hear the music calling…
A silent crowd in awe & wonder…oh my goodness he was overwhelmingly Brilliant…
Sitting playing with so much passion in this beautiful ancient walkway at the Louvre & he was being rewarded which was so lovely to see.
A professional through & through sharing the beauty of his music.
“ Music is the literature of the heart; it commences where speech ends.”
15th January 2026
15th Jan 26
2
2
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2246
photos
145
followers
117
following
379% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
13th January 2026 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture
January 15th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Delightful !Such a wonderful capture of this musician lost in his music - and to everyone's delight ! fav
January 15th, 2026
