I could hear the music calling… by beverley365
Photo 1384

I could hear the music calling…

A silent crowd in awe & wonder…oh my goodness he was overwhelmingly Brilliant…

Sitting playing with so much passion in this beautiful ancient walkway at the Louvre & he was being rewarded which was so lovely to see.

A professional through & through sharing the beauty of his music.

“ Music is the literature of the heart; it commences where speech ends.”

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
January 15th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Delightful !Such a wonderful capture of this musician lost in his music - and to everyone's delight ! fav
January 15th, 2026  
