The Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel

(Everyone a Patron) a campaign between
2018 & 2019, the Louvre Museum
successfully raised the necessary funds for the restoration of the Arc du Carrousel.

The restoration was carried out
Nov 2022 & June 2024 mainly to restore the sculptures of the quadriga and the groaners - 😀
the eight soldiers located around the attic were consolidated on site then removed, and replaced by copies in Carrara marble from original molds which were made between 1889 and the 1930s.

It’s a truly grand sight just in front of the Tuileries Palace.

It’s just as beautiful in the rain…
