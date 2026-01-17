Previous
The Paris pyramid polemic by beverley365
Photo 1386

The Paris pyramid polemic

This enormous construction project caused much debate and controversy.
The Pyramid came in for a great deal of criticism, with its opponents denouncing its quite literally monumental proportions…

however… Yet I.M. Pei’s work followed on from the Louvre’s long history of transformations. In his design, he respected the main lines & perspectives of the palace & its layout as a whole, whilst creating the most transparent, light and luminous structure possible. It was a technical feat – one that was carried off brilliantly.

As Pei himself said: ‘My approach was that of a landscape designer rather than an architect.

After 4 years work… the Pyramid was inaugurated on 29 March 1989.

It has since become the very symbol of the Louvre.
Even on a chilly grey day it’s still a beautiful sight to see… & wander around.
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
379% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
Your photo and the architecture are both fabulous!
January 17th, 2026  
julia ace
It's a great pov to show the varied architecture.
January 17th, 2026  
Babs ace
Love the symmetry, what a great shot.
January 17th, 2026  
Diana ace
Such great architecture beautifully captured.
January 17th, 2026  
Yao RL ace
wow, empty space. I.M. Pei’s design is so innovative at that time.
January 17th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact