The Paris pyramid polemic

This enormous construction project caused much debate and controversy.

The Pyramid came in for a great deal of criticism, with its opponents denouncing its quite literally monumental proportions…



however… Yet I.M. Pei’s work followed on from the Louvre’s long history of transformations. In his design, he respected the main lines & perspectives of the palace & its layout as a whole, whilst creating the most transparent, light and luminous structure possible. It was a technical feat – one that was carried off brilliantly.



As Pei himself said: ‘My approach was that of a landscape designer rather than an architect.



After 4 years work… the Pyramid was inaugurated on 29 March 1989.



It has since become the very symbol of the Louvre.

Even on a chilly grey day it’s still a beautiful sight to see… & wander around.