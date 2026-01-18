Sign up
Previous
Photo 1387
Fun & games…local children’s sports time…
Lovely team spirit, it was fun to walk past & hear their enthusiasm & togetherness. There was lots going on… a mum told me they were preparing for football after lunch.
Fun & games in front of the Louvre is pretty cool literally… perfect for a chilly dull day.
The lawns at the heart of the Louvre… is beautifully kept…
The Carrousel Garden is always full of activity
and in the sunshine filled with picnic’s & play…of all ages.
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
January 18th, 2026
Brian
ace
Great capture
January 18th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Young life next to historical architecture. Lovely.
January 18th, 2026
Wylie
ace
Its a lovely building. Was it cleaned up for the games? I remember it much darker and needing a bit of a clean.
January 18th, 2026
