Fun & games…local children’s sports time…

Lovely team spirit, it was fun to walk past & hear their enthusiasm & togetherness. There was lots going on… a mum told me they were preparing for football after lunch.

Fun & games in front of the Louvre is pretty cool literally… perfect for a chilly dull day.

The lawns at the heart of the Louvre… is beautifully kept…
The Carrousel Garden is always full of activity
and in the sunshine filled with picnic’s & play…of all ages.
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
January 18th, 2026  
Brian ace
Great capture
January 18th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Young life next to historical architecture. Lovely.
January 18th, 2026  
Wylie ace
Its a lovely building. Was it cleaned up for the games? I remember it much darker and needing a bit of a clean.
January 18th, 2026  
