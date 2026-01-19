Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1388
Incredible to discover in the Carrousel Arch…
A little information on a plaque underneath explained a little history…
‘Built in honour of the Great Army of Napoleon l°, the Carrousel arch became provocative for the government of the Royalist Restoration.
The reliefs to the glory of the emperor were then deposited and put in reserve. In 1823,
the administration ordered a setting that wanted to glorify the monarchy.
To think this happened 203yrs ago…
It was amazing to look at the details…although a little Erie as I was underground…surrounded by huge sculptures… so few people around…
however when I got home & zoomed in on the photo I was amazed at the minute details…
“A photo is worth a thousand words”…
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2253
photos
145
followers
117
following
380% complete
View this month »
1381
1382
1383
1384
1385
1386
1387
1388
Latest from all albums
1384
1385
863
864
1386
865
1387
1388
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
13th January 2026 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wylie
ace
so many wonderful surprises to find in Paris. Must keep you on your toes!
January 19th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close