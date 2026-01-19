Incredible to discover in the Carrousel Arch…

A little information on a plaque underneath explained a little history…



‘Built in honour of the Great Army of Napoleon l°, the Carrousel arch became provocative for the government of the Royalist Restoration.



The reliefs to the glory of the emperor were then deposited and put in reserve. In 1823,

the administration ordered a setting that wanted to glorify the monarchy.



To think this happened 203yrs ago…



It was amazing to look at the details…although a little Erie as I was underground…surrounded by huge sculptures… so few people around…



however when I got home & zoomed in on the photo I was amazed at the minute details…



“A photo is worth a thousand words”…



