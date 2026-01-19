Previous
Incredible to discover in the Carrousel Arch… by beverley365
Photo 1388

Incredible to discover in the Carrousel Arch…

A little information on a plaque underneath explained a little history…

‘Built in honour of the Great Army of Napoleon l°, the Carrousel arch became provocative for the government of the Royalist Restoration.

The reliefs to the glory of the emperor were then deposited and put in reserve. In 1823,
the administration ordered a setting that wanted to glorify the monarchy.

To think this happened 203yrs ago…

It was amazing to look at the details…although a little Erie as I was underground…surrounded by huge sculptures… so few people around…

however when I got home & zoomed in on the photo I was amazed at the minute details…

“A photo is worth a thousand words”…

19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
380% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
so many wonderful surprises to find in Paris. Must keep you on your toes!
January 19th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact