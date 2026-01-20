Previous
Sitting on the lamppost as the people go by… by beverley365
Photo 1389

Sitting on the lamppost as the people go by…

My next destination on route to the metro is known as the mad museum…

I watched a seagull flying high and then landing… on the top of a beautiful street lamp…. & there it sits proud & still.

“Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better.” – Albert Einstein

Beverley

