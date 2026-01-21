Previous
Fashion is like eating, you shouldn't stick to the same menu… Kenzo by beverley365
Photo 1390

Fashion is like eating, you shouldn't stick to the same menu… Kenzo

Oh wow… I love to stand & just look…

Flashback to the 70’s the beginning of fashion & make-up from princess tina & the Jackie comics… thursdays were an exciting day.

Oo growing up with pop music and brass bands….
A teenager discovering the vogue oh my goodness… dressmaking & dancing.

A beautiful pile of magazines … glamour, beauty oh my goodness … I just looked

"I believe in pink. I believe that laughing is the best calorie burner. I believe in kissing, kissing a Lot. I believe in being strong when everything seems to be going wrong. I believe that happy girls are the prettiest girls. I believe that tomorrow is another day and I believe in miracles."
- Audrey Hepburn



21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
380% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Love those quotes and the image. And I so remember the Jackie Magazine!
January 21st, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Great display of magazines.
January 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact