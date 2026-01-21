Fashion is like eating, you shouldn't stick to the same menu… Kenzo

Oh wow… I love to stand & just look…



Flashback to the 70’s the beginning of fashion & make-up from princess tina & the Jackie comics… thursdays were an exciting day.



Oo growing up with pop music and brass bands….

A teenager discovering the vogue oh my goodness… dressmaking & dancing.



A beautiful pile of magazines … glamour, beauty oh my goodness … I just looked



"I believe in pink. I believe that laughing is the best calorie burner. I believe in kissing, kissing a Lot. I believe in being strong when everything seems to be going wrong. I believe that happy girls are the prettiest girls. I believe that tomorrow is another day and I believe in miracles."

- Audrey Hepburn







