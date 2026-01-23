Sign up
Photo 1392
Just passing by… a beautiful room to stand & discover.
Looking through the window I see a Starbucks…a surprise to me as I hadn’t noticed it before.
I love the lights they are quite spectacular… beautifully positioned… such a simple design the brand detail is on the right wall.
I was thrilled when this elegant lady calmly walked past.
“The more light you allow within you the brighter the world you live in will be.” – Shakti Gawain
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
13th January 2026 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
