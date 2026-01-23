Previous
Just passing by… a beautiful room to stand & discover. by beverley365
Just passing by… a beautiful room to stand & discover.

Looking through the window I see a Starbucks…a surprise to me as I hadn’t noticed it before.

I love the lights they are quite spectacular… beautifully positioned… such a simple design the brand detail is on the right wall.

I was thrilled when this elegant lady calmly walked past.

“The more light you allow within you the brighter the world you live in will be.” – Shakti Gawain
