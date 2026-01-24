Previous
Art galore at your fingertips… by beverley365
Photo 1393

Art galore at your fingertips…

From entering you are embraced by colour & wowness… a beautiful atmosphere of creativity.
It’s all in the details & passion.

It gave me many thoughts for my next creative challenge. My brain was buzzing with ideas walking home.

My favourite Musée des Arts Decoratifs
AKA MAD… is a presentation and celebration of decorative arts…
a time machine of the objects and crafts that have filled the lives of people since the Middle Ages, right up to now…the present day.

Saturday already…oh my goodness the week flew by…. Let a little fun begin…
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
381% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact