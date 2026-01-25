Previous
I wanted to do something fun & different yesterday… by beverley365
Photo 1394

I wanted to do something fun & different yesterday…

So… with a hop skip & a jump I headed to a favourite spot high on a hill.

I’ve arrived…I love these Art Nouveau entrances… so welcoming & always makes me smile…
designed by Hector Guimard… famous for the green painted cast iron, curving lines, & distinct lettering. Guimard designed nearly 150 entrances and signs between 1900 and 1913.

A lovely chilly sunny welcome to Place des Abbesses the famous Scallop Festival which has returned to Montmartre for this weekend.
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
381% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
I do love those signs also. We usually stay in Montmartre, love it there.
January 25th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Great PoV.
January 25th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact