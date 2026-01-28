Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1397
Place du Tertre… the artists square in the heart of Montmartre
Ooo one the most famous squares of all of Paris is that of “Place du Tertre”, it is a favourite place of mine to pop by… Famous for its painters, cafés, and wonderful ambiance.
A stone’s throw away from the Sacré-Coeur Basilica & dates all the way back to the 12th-century when the square lay at the very heart of the Benedictine Montmartre Abbey.
Montmartre was a separate village populated by windmills, vineyards, and farmland.
It wasn’t until the latter half of the 19th-century that Montmartre was incorporated with Paris.
In this area It’s polite to ask if you can take a photo,.. this artist gave a warm kind smile whilst focused on this beautiful girl.
To feel the talent & enthusiasm of this area is uplifting… the area is calm & peaceful… a unique atmosphere.
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2271
photos
145
followers
117
following
382% complete
View this month »
1390
1391
1392
1393
1394
1395
1396
1397
Latest from all albums
1393
872
1394
873
1395
874
1396
1397
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful scene, so much talent out there.
January 28th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close