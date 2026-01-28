Previous
Place du Tertre… the artists square in the heart of Montmartre by beverley365
Place du Tertre… the artists square in the heart of Montmartre

Ooo one the most famous squares of all of Paris is that of “Place du Tertre”, it is a favourite place of mine to pop by… Famous for its painters, cafés, and wonderful ambiance.

A stone’s throw away from the Sacré-Coeur Basilica & dates all the way back to the 12th-century when the square lay at the very heart of the Benedictine Montmartre Abbey.

Montmartre was a separate village populated by windmills, vineyards, and farmland.
It wasn’t until the latter half of the 19th-century that Montmartre was incorporated with Paris.

In this area It’s polite to ask if you can take a photo,.. this artist gave a warm kind smile whilst focused on this beautiful girl.

To feel the talent & enthusiasm of this area is uplifting… the area is calm & peaceful… a unique atmosphere.
Beverley

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful scene, so much talent out there.
January 28th, 2026  
