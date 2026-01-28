Place du Tertre… the artists square in the heart of Montmartre

Ooo one the most famous squares of all of Paris is that of “Place du Tertre”, it is a favourite place of mine to pop by… Famous for its painters, cafés, and wonderful ambiance.



A stone’s throw away from the Sacré-Coeur Basilica & dates all the way back to the 12th-century when the square lay at the very heart of the Benedictine Montmartre Abbey.



Montmartre was a separate village populated by windmills, vineyards, and farmland.

It wasn’t until the latter half of the 19th-century that Montmartre was incorporated with Paris.



In this area It’s polite to ask if you can take a photo,.. this artist gave a warm kind smile whilst focused on this beautiful girl.



To feel the talent & enthusiasm of this area is uplifting… the area is calm & peaceful… a unique atmosphere.