In an enchanting ancient shop as old as the cobblestones I’m standing on… by beverley365
In an enchanting ancient shop as old as the cobblestones I’m standing on…

The reflections in the front window were so pretty in the sunshine on this super chilly day.

Truly one of the most beautiful neighbourhoods of Paris its a cute little village full of local secrets to discover.

“All you need is love.”
Love is all you need….1967
Ooo the fabulous Beatles…
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
383% complete

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
January 29th, 2026  
