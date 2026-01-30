Sitting proudly… the most beautiful sight to just stand & stare…

Sitting proudly on top of Montmartre, the Basilica of Sacré-Cœur is jaw droppingly beautiful.

Paris’s 'Sacred-Heart'



A few fun facts:

It’s the second highest point in Paris…

It’s self-cleaning… well sort of

It’s home to France’s largest bell

It was a place of worship long before there was even a church here



You can spend the night there for free… for prayers



It’s younger than you think it is…

It might look old, but Sacre Coeur actually opened over thirty years after the Eiffel Tower was completed.

Construction began in 1875, but it took an astonishing 39 years to build it. The doors first opened to the public in 1914.



It opens to the public at 6.30am



I love this: To err is human. To loaf is Parisian. -Victor Hugo



