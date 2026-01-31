Previous
Love is in the air… by beverley365
Love is in the air…

Love is in the air everywhere I look around.
Love is in the air every sight and every sound.
Fabulous Tom Jones 🎶

It’s amazing when you look 👀
Really look at what’s going on around you…

I could have crossed the road already, hearing the giggling …I decided to wait
& capture a lovely moment in time.

A dry Saturday morning… just perfect
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

Beverley

Hazel ace
Love the capture and the pov!!
January 31st, 2026  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this lovely street scene, love the smiling cyclist.
January 31st, 2026  
Michelle
Lovely capture
January 31st, 2026  
Valerie Chesney ace
So delightful!
January 31st, 2026  
Wylie ace
Bicycles always improve the shot. Especially in Paris!
January 31st, 2026  
Babs ace
Delightful
January 31st, 2026  
