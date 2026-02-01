Sign up
Previous
Photo 1401
Popped by to say hello…a charming unique shop…
On a quant pretty road opposite the notre dame this treasure of a shop is a fascinating visit, I’ll share some fun details during this week.
Not the best day to be wandering in Paris, it was sooo cold even though I was well dressed it.
So a quick visit…& very interesting to see & hear all about it.
And just like that it’s Sunday 1st Feb…
“February Is The Month Of Hope And Love.”
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
Mags
ace
Marvelous capture of these store fronts!
February 1st, 2026
Babs
ace
Looks like an interesting shop
February 1st, 2026
