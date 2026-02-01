Previous
Popped by to say hello…a charming unique shop…

On a quant pretty road opposite the notre dame this treasure of a shop is a fascinating visit, I’ll share some fun details during this week.

Not the best day to be wandering in Paris, it was sooo cold even though I was well dressed it.
So a quick visit…& very interesting to see & hear all about it.

And just like that it’s Sunday 1st Feb…

“February Is The Month Of Hope And Love.”


Beverley

Mags ace
Marvelous capture of these store fronts!
February 1st, 2026  
Babs ace
Looks like an interesting shop
February 1st, 2026  
