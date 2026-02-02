Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1402
Sunday with my son… Paris is beautiful in the rain…
We met on the metro and headed off to the Musee Rodin… a lovely surprise awaited…the first sunday of the month is free… lovely…
The queues moved quickly…& wow it is an amazing place to wander, read & observe.
I took a couple of photos but honestly i was spellbound reading & taking it all in.
It’s mind blowing to see…
A little info:
The Musée Rodin was founded in 1916 it opened in 1919 at the Hôtel Biron, where Rodin had lived, it holds the largest Rodin collection,
6,000 sculptures and 7,000 works on paper. The French order Légion d'honneur made him a Commander & he received an honorary doctorate from the University of Oxford in 1907.
We smooched around in the silence & enjoyed the learning.
When life gives us rain… Jump in the puddles
my son is more grown up than me 😃
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2284
photos
144
followers
116
following
384% complete
View this month »
1395
1396
1397
1398
1399
1400
1401
1402
Latest from all albums
1399
2
878
1400
1401
3
879
1402
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
1st February 2026 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close