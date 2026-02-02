Sunday with my son… Paris is beautiful in the rain…

We met on the metro and headed off to the Musee Rodin… a lovely surprise awaited…the first sunday of the month is free… lovely…



The queues moved quickly…& wow it is an amazing place to wander, read & observe.



I took a couple of photos but honestly i was spellbound reading & taking it all in.

It’s mind blowing to see…



A little info:

The Musée Rodin was founded in 1916 it opened in 1919 at the Hôtel Biron, where Rodin had lived, it holds the largest Rodin collection,



6,000 sculptures and 7,000 works on paper. The French order Légion d'honneur made him a Commander & he received an honorary doctorate from the University of Oxford in 1907.



We smooched around in the silence & enjoyed the learning.



When life gives us rain… Jump in the puddles

my son is more grown up than me 😃