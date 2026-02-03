Previous
The warm hug of a coffee…
The warm hug of a coffee…

Coffee… an element of relationship building

Sitting outside watching the drizzle…a pretty brasserie minutes from the musée Rodin.

¨Love and coffee share the magic of beginnings and the warmth of details.¨..

3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

Beverley

