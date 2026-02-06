Previous
The Obélisque de la Concorde is probably one of the most popular monuments in Paris… by beverley365
Photo 1406

The Obélisque de la Concorde is probably one of the most popular monuments in Paris…

along with the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe, the Champs-Élysées and the Louvre.

The obelisk is made of syenite, a magmatic rock, and is 23 metres high and weighs 230 tonnes. It is covered with hieroglyphic inscriptions, including the cartouche of Ramses II, in which the king makes an offering to the god Amun-Ra. At its summit sits a 3.60-metre pyramidion clad in bronze and covered with gold leaf.
It is truly spectacular to see…even on a grey day.

1836
“a gesture of friendship and gratitude for the deciphering of Egyptian hieroglyphs by Champollion.”


Susan Wakely ace
An iconic obelisk.
February 6th, 2026  
Babs ace
Fabulous shot and information
February 6th, 2026  
