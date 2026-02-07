Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1407
I spy my hot chocolate…
Maybe even more delicious as I rarely I have it.
Ooo a little of what you fancy does you good.
Founded in 1903, Maison Angelina is an iconic Parisian tea room, famous for its old-fashioned hot chocolate and Mont-Blanc.
A historic address where Belle Époque refinement blends with the art of pastry-making.
A place my son has wanted to visit for some time…to discover the patisserie selection…
His skills as a baker & patisserie chef have become his passion.
“ Being a great baker and pastry chef requires the upmost open mind. To try every dessert that comes his way”.
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2301
photos
145
followers
116
following
385% complete
View this month »
1400
1401
1402
1403
1404
1405
1406
1407
Latest from all albums
883
1405
8
884
1406
9
885
1407
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
1st February 2026 2:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
It sounds like a fabulous place.
February 7th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close