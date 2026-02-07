Previous
I spy my hot chocolate…

Maybe even more delicious as I rarely I have it.
Ooo a little of what you fancy does you good.

Founded in 1903, Maison Angelina is an iconic Parisian tea room, famous for its old-fashioned hot chocolate and Mont-Blanc.

A historic address where Belle Époque refinement blends with the art of pastry-making.

A place my son has wanted to visit for some time…to discover the patisserie selection…

His skills as a baker & patisserie chef have become his passion.

“ Being a great baker and pastry chef requires the upmost open mind. To try every dessert that comes his way”.

7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Beverley

It sounds like a fabulous place.
