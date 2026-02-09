I could hear the giggling as I walked closer…

I had a smooch around thé marais area…on saturday morning.

it was surprisingly super busy, Ooo the atmosphere was lovely… no rain and a fresh brightness.



An amazing sight as I passed by… sooo uplifting to hear & see these happy girls… having a wail of a time dancing in front of these fabulous mirrors…



“The only way to have a friend is to be one.”

Ralph Waldo Emerson