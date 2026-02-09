Previous
I could hear the giggling as I walked closer… by beverley365
Photo 1409

I could hear the giggling as I walked closer…

I had a smooch around thé marais area…on saturday morning.
it was surprisingly super busy, Ooo the atmosphere was lovely… no rain and a fresh brightness.

An amazing sight as I passed by… sooo uplifting to hear & see these happy girls… having a wail of a time dancing in front of these fabulous mirrors…

“The only way to have a friend is to be one.”
Ralph Waldo Emerson
9th February 2026

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
386% complete

