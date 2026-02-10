Previous
A fabulous Thai restaurant… just passing by by beverley365
It wasn’t until I looked at my marais photos from Saturday that this gentleman appeared.
It is so amazing to me that iPhone takes such amazing photos… literally in a flash… from a good distance.

If I’d seen this guy I would have crossed the road & said hello…

Another rainy day awaits…
"When it rains, it's just the earth telling you to slow down."
Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
386% complete

Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured, that photographer does not look too happy though ;-)
February 10th, 2026  
Mags ace
Nice one! I love spicy Thai food once in a while.
February 10th, 2026  
Yao RL ace
He looks like a street photographer trying to find his pray.
February 10th, 2026  
