A beautiful building on the the corner…

The Hôtel Herouet, located at the corner of
Rue Vieille du Temple at number 54 & Rue des Francs Bourgeois, was built in the 16th century for Jean Hérouet, secretary to the Duke of Orléans.

It was Heavily remodelled in the 19th century,
it was severely damaged by bomb fragments on the night of August 26, 1944, which led to its reconstruction.

Currently a Zadig & Voltaire chic fashion shop
and rather chic.

Looking at from a far…At first it was the roof that caught my eye first. As I got closer…the building’s intricate detail is beautiful.
11th February 2026 11th Feb 26

Susan Wakely ace
Such a charming building.
February 11th, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely and old👍😊
February 11th, 2026  
