Photo 1411
A beautiful building on the the corner…
A little history of this beautiful building:
The Hôtel Herouet, located at the corner of
Rue Vieille du Temple at number 54 & Rue des Francs Bourgeois, was built in the 16th century for Jean Hérouet, secretary to the Duke of Orléans.
It was Heavily remodelled in the 19th century,
it was severely damaged by bomb fragments on the night of August 26, 1944, which led to its reconstruction.
Currently a Zadig & Voltaire chic fashion shop
and rather chic.
Looking at from a far…At first it was the roof that caught my eye first. As I got closer…the building’s intricate detail is beautiful.
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
2313
photos
145
followers
115
following
386% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
7th February 2026 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a charming building.
February 11th, 2026
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely and old👍😊
February 11th, 2026
