The national archives… even on a grey day it is a magnificent sight to see. by beverley365
Photo 1412

The national archives… even on a grey day it is a magnificent sight to see.

This is a place I will return to, the gardens are welcoming & I know I will discover some historical secrets of Paris. A day here would be fascinating.

A little history: Created at the time of the French Revolution, the National Archives are responsible for collecting, preserving and promoting the State's central archives. Nearly 300 linear kilometers of archives, from the 7th century to the present day, are preserved here. They are currently housed at three sites: Fontainebleau, Paris and Pierrefitte-sur-Seine, the latter having been opened to the public in January 2013.

Ooo the city of Paris is full of surprises…
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and symmetry, such lovely fine details too.
February 12th, 2026  
