Work continues with elegance…

A little bit of history…

Napoleon Bonaparte restored its purpose as a cathedral in 1802 and it provided the setting for his coronation in 1806



Victor Hugo’s famous novel ‘The Hunchback of Notre-Dame’ was released in… 1831

The book really drew attention to just how stunning the cathedral was, which led to a major restoration project in 1844.

Missing sculptures were replaced, the white paint on the walls removed and stained glass windows inserted.

Wood covered in lead was used to modernise the spire.



It’s a much loved & amazing sight to see.