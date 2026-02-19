Previous
Work continues with elegance… by beverley365
Photo 1419

Work continues with elegance…

A little bit of history…
Napoleon Bonaparte restored its purpose as a cathedral in 1802 and it provided the setting for his coronation in 1806

Victor Hugo’s famous novel ‘The Hunchback of Notre-Dame’ was released in… 1831
The book really drew attention to just how stunning the cathedral was, which led to a major restoration project in 1844.
Missing sculptures were replaced, the white paint on the walls removed and stained glass windows inserted.
Wood covered in lead was used to modernise the spire.

It’s a much loved & amazing sight to see.
19th February 2026 19th Feb 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
388% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Yao RL ace
Magnificent building for sure.
February 19th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact