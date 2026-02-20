I spotted amazing art work…

Opposite the Notre Dame…



Beautiful Old signs, rue des Grands-Degrés



It is likely that these signs (probably dating from the second half of the 19th century)

indicates the presence of a facade decorator at this address and serves as advertising for his work. In addition to the lettering, it depicts an American eagle and two classical scenes illustrating painting.



The Rue des Grands-Degrés takes its name from the fact that a staircase (made up of steps, also called degrees ) once led down to the Seine. It retains some beautiful stone houses dating from the 18th century,



It was lovely just standing taking a photo or two… just thinking back to how it used to be…

even though it was sooo so cold…