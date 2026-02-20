Previous
I spotted amazing art work… by beverley365
Photo 1420

I spotted amazing art work…

Opposite the Notre Dame…

Beautiful Old signs, rue des Grands-Degrés

It is likely that these signs (probably dating from the second half of the 19th century)
indicates the presence of a facade decorator at this address and serves as advertising for his work. In addition to the lettering, it depicts an American eagle and two classical scenes illustrating painting.

The Rue des Grands-Degrés takes its name from the fact that a staircase (made up of steps, also called degrees ) once led down to the Seine. It retains some beautiful stone houses dating from the 18th century,

It was lovely just standing taking a photo or two… just thinking back to how it used to be…
even though it was sooo so cold…
20th February 2026 20th Feb 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
Renee Salamon ace
Wow, those frescos are beautiful
February 20th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Great looking frescos.
February 20th, 2026  
Babs ace
Beautiful artwork
February 20th, 2026  
