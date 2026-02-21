The July Column … Place de la Bastillé

At the centre of the Place de la Bastille stands the July Column, topped by the famous Génie de la Liberté, commemorating the revolution of 1830. But it is for another revolution that the square is well known: that of 1789. At that time, it was occupied by the Bastille prison, a symbol of the absolute power of the Ancien Régime.

Nothing remains of this prison, which was destroyed shortly after the French Revolution.



Today, the square is the setting for major popular events… concerts, fairs, citizens' marches & music…



I’m on my way to discover an exhibition

which is only on for a week… Ooo it’s going to be fun.



Such a freezing cold grey day…



‘Breathe Paris in it nourishes the soul’…

Victor Hugo



