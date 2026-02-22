Michel Bouvet…a graphic designer & poster artist in Paris

He is a true globetrotter of graphic design &

has exhibited his posters on every continent.



For Michel Bouvet, this series is a return to his roots and a sensory memory-that of adolescence, of discovering the stage, of pop energy. It forms a visual score, intimate and joyful, and evokes the era when music, not networks, forged communities: concert halls, pirate radio stations, record stores, posters in the streets. The Beatles are, here, a shared language, common ground.



¨ They completely turned the world upside down.”

Phil Collins, Genesis

