Michel Bouvet…a graphic designer & poster artist in Paris
He is a true globetrotter of graphic design &
has exhibited his posters on every continent.
For Michel Bouvet, this series is a return to his roots and a sensory memory-that of adolescence, of discovering the stage, of pop energy. It forms a visual score, intimate and joyful, and evokes the era when music, not networks, forged communities: concert halls, pirate radio stations, record stores, posters in the streets. The Beatles are, here, a shared language, common ground.
¨ They completely turned the world upside down.”
Phil Collins, Genesis