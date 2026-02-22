Previous
Michel Bouvet…a graphic designer & poster artist in Paris

He is a true globetrotter of graphic design &
has exhibited his posters on every continent.

For Michel Bouvet, this series is a return to his roots and a sensory memory-that of adolescence, of discovering the stage, of pop energy. It forms a visual score, intimate and joyful, and evokes the era when music, not networks, forged communities: concert halls, pirate radio stations, record stores, posters in the streets. The Beatles are, here, a shared language, common ground.

¨ They completely turned the world upside down.”
Phil Collins, Genesis
Beverley

Brian ace
BOB. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
February 22nd, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting artwork.
February 22nd, 2026  
Diana ace
Lovely shapes and colours.
February 22nd, 2026  
Corinne ace
Love the minimalism but colorful design.
February 22nd, 2026  
