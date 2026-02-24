Previous
Arriving at Bastille… the longest walk from the metro to the exit…Ooo I’m here😃 by beverley365
Arriving at Bastille… the longest walk from the metro to the exit…Ooo I’m here😃

It really doesn’t matter what the weather…discovering newness is always so fun.

I’ve arrived… what a cool sight!
Beautiful nature, the ancient July column & a modern street lamp… A gentle walk up the stairs & i’m almost there.

Oh my goodness…it was awesome! The previous photos say it all.

A beautiful way to spend a Friday morning…

Such a beautiful quote…
“This was different, shifted the lay of the land. Four guys, playing and singing, writing their own material … Rock ‘n’ roll came to my house where there seemed to be no way out … and opened up a whole world of possibilities.”
Bruce Springsteen

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
Diana ace
Nicely composed and captured.
February 24th, 2026  
