an inquisitive look… a moment of cuteness by beverley365
an inquisitive look… a moment of cuteness

A lucky moment as I stood looking at the buildings & colours… a dull fresh day with the blue sky coming & going.

Wherever we are there’s always a a photo waiting to be taken.

If I stay here I will definitely find a dog who needs a friend…

In Paris, I really do like to try and do nothing… but that’s impossible.” Christian Louboutin
Beverley

And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
Babs
This is something you don't see every day.
February 25th, 2026  
