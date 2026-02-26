Sign up
Photo 1426
Just walked out of the metro at poissonnerie…
A beautiful colourful street… I’m meeting my eldest son for lunch… a dry fresh chilly day…
Hey mum meet me at 88
I loved reading this message… sooo cool.
He's overloaded with work & finding skilled workers is beyond challenging. He remains positive but I can feel his exhaustion.
What do you fancy eating?
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it's spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
2357
photos
147
followers
113
following
390% complete
1419
1420
1421
1422
1423
1424
1425
1426
26
902
1424
27
903
1425
904
1426
Views
2
365
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
21st February 2026 3:23pm
