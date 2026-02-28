Previous
An amazing moment, looking up in awe… by beverley365
Photo 1428

An amazing moment, looking up in awe…

A long street filled with history & wonder.
I’ve so enjoyed discovering street photography & a little history

Today i visit a museum & wander along the Seine with Camilia my son’s beautiful friend…
the floods have been never ending where ever I've been, sunshine & blue skies would be so welcome.

“ The Seine is named after Sequana, a Celtic and Roman goddess whose name means “the fast-flowing one.” The myth says that when Neptune, the god of the ocean, tried to rape Sequana, she turned herself into a river to escape his grasp.”


28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
391% complete

