A lovely way to begin the day… super cold sunny day 😃 by beverley365
Photo 1429

A lovely way to begin the day… super cold sunny day 😃

My thoughts for the new month…
March skies, Blooming eyes & Endless
possibilities…

A day of visiting two museums, & wondering… meeting some very lovely people on the way…
It’s nice for the staff to meet nice people too…

I took some lovely photos of Camila to send to her mum & grandma in Brazil.
My son was working in the country… missed him today.

Whilst I use my iPhone all the time for capturing a moment… its purpose is my closeness to my son daily.

“An iPod, a phone, an internet mobile communicator.. these are NOT three separate devices! And we are calling it iPhone!
Today Apple is going to reinvent the phone.
And here it is.” Steve Jobs

Oh boy…. He change the world…. I Like Apple 🍏
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
391% complete

Diana ace
Such a beautiful shot of Camila, lovely happy narrative too.
March 1st, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely to have coffee with friends
March 1st, 2026  
