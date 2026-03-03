Sign up
Photo 1431
To mark the 100th anniversary from 1925…
An exhibition Louis Vuitton Art Deco…sets up its trunks at… the ‘LV Dream’
the Maison's arty space just opposite La Samaritaine in this magnificent building…
It had a real feeling of the old days.
I found it very interesting not knowing much about the history… I enjoyed it
“Louis Vuitton handbags are fabulous at maintaining their value. The styles are timeless, the designs are iconic, and the quality is impeccable.”
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Think of all the treasures these drawers and trunks once contained...
March 3rd, 2026
Wylie
ace
Certainly a different time in history
March 3rd, 2026
