To mark the 100th anniversary from 1925… by beverley365
Photo 1431

To mark the 100th anniversary from 1925…

An exhibition Louis Vuitton Art Deco…sets up its trunks at… the ‘LV Dream’
the Maison's arty space just opposite La Samaritaine in this magnificent building…
It had a real feeling of the old days.

I found it very interesting not knowing much about the history… I enjoyed it

“Louis Vuitton handbags are fabulous at maintaining their value. The styles are timeless, the designs are iconic, and the quality is impeccable.”

3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

Beverley

@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Think of all the treasures these drawers and trunks once contained...
March 3rd, 2026  
Wylie ace
Certainly a different time in history
March 3rd, 2026  
