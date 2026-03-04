Previous
1920’s Colours shapes, patterns a vibrancy of distinction. by beverley365
1920’s Colours shapes, patterns a vibrancy of distinction.


The sophisticated combination of vibrant colours, simple geometric shapes and superb materials is what made Louis Vuitton's Art Deco creations so distinctive.
This togetherness between aesthetics and savoir-faire paid so much homage to the elegant and audacious days of beautiful 1920s style.

The House's Artistic Directors carry on this legacy to this very day by imbuing their creations with the free-yet-structured spirit of Art Deco.

I’ve come across this word imbuing a lot these last few days… LVMH is Oozing quality… with sense of calm serenity….

All thanks to the fabulous Pharrell Williams…
always sharing happiness
Beverley

